Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) Position Increased by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) by 666.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 328,927 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 286,024 shares during the period. Tapestry comprises about 0.6% of Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned approximately 0.12% of Tapestry worth $8,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tapestry by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,834 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its stake in Tapestry by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 3,100 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Tapestry by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 23,042 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Tapestry by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,485 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Tapestry by 6.1% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 9,015 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on TPR shares. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Cfra upped their price target on shares of Tapestry from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.62.

TPR stock opened at $23.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.82. Tapestry Inc has a fifty-two week low of $18.54 and a fifty-two week high of $36.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 21.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Tapestry Inc will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.3375 dividend. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Tapestry’s payout ratio is currently 52.53%.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

