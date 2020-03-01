Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) Shares Acquired by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,170 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $2,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPR. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Tapestry by 230.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 157,578 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $5,120,000 after buying an additional 109,837 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Tapestry by 14.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 469,591 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $15,257,000 after buying an additional 59,282 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Tapestry by 7.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 243,260 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after buying an additional 15,971 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Tapestry by 96.2% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 184,191 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $4,798,000 after buying an additional 90,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH lifted its position in Tapestry by 85.7% during the third quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 20,607 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 9,510 shares in the last quarter. 87.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tapestry alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TPR. Cfra lifted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.62.

TPR opened at $23.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.53 and its 200-day moving average is $25.82. Tapestry Inc has a 52-week low of $18.54 and a 52-week high of $36.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 21.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Tapestry Inc will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.3375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.76%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.53%.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

Further Reading: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.