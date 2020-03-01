Target Coin (TGT) Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Target Coin (CURRENCY:TGT) traded down 88.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. In the last week, Target Coin has traded down 96.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Target Coin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange and HitBTC. Target Coin has a total market capitalization of $1,759.00 and approximately $572.00 worth of Target Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002665 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011608 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $230.42 or 0.02673028 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.27 or 0.00223592 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00045054 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000658 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00131359 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Target Coin Token Profile

Target Coin’s total supply is 2,000,100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 952,429,892 tokens. Target Coin’s official Twitter account is @TargetCoin. The official website for Target Coin is www.tgtcoins.com.

Buying and Selling Target Coin

Target Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Target Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Target Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Target Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

