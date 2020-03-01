TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,290,000 shares, an increase of 5.4% from the January 30th total of 3,120,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,480,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TEL shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from to in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TE Connectivity presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.79.

In related news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 9,835 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $925,571.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,275,417.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 34,853 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $3,280,015.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 164,332 shares in the company, valued at $15,465,284.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 54,688 shares of company stock worth $5,150,188. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 10,706 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,565 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 36.1% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 483 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.7% in the third quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 3,767 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. 85.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TE Connectivity stock opened at $82.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.23. TE Connectivity has a 52 week low of $78.83 and a 52 week high of $101.00.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 17.72%. TE Connectivity’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. Research analysts expect that TE Connectivity will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is 33.15%.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

