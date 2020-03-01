TEAM (TokenStars) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $5,417.00 (TEAM)

TEAM (TokenStars) (CURRENCY:TEAM) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. TEAM (TokenStars) has a market cap of $109,874.00 and approximately $5,417.00 worth of TEAM (TokenStars) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TEAM (TokenStars) token can currently be bought for about $0.0093 or 0.00000108 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z and IDEX. Over the last seven days, TEAM (TokenStars) has traded down 26.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005692 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0945 or 0.00001104 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000171 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) Profile

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 11th, 2016. TEAM (TokenStars)’s total supply is 17,818,682 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,847,457 tokens. The official website for TEAM (TokenStars) is tokenstars.com/team. TEAM (TokenStars)’s official message board is medium.com/@tokenstars. TEAM (TokenStars)’s official Twitter account is @teamupcoin.

Buying and Selling TEAM (TokenStars)

TEAM (TokenStars) can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TEAM (TokenStars) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TEAM (TokenStars) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TEAM (TokenStars) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

