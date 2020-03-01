Teck Resources (OTCMKTS:TCKRF) Earns Media Impact Score of -5.00

News coverage about Teck Resources (OTCMKTS:TCKRF) has trended extremely negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Teck Resources earned a coverage optimism score of -5.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the news articles that may have impacted Teck Resources’ score:

Get Teck Resources alerts:

OTCMKTS:TCKRF remained flat at $$11.24 on Friday. Teck Resources has a 12-month low of $11.24 and a 12-month high of $24.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.08 and a 200-day moving average of $16.42.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

Featured Article: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.