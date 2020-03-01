Telcoin Price Reaches $0.0002 (TEL)

Telcoin (CURRENCY:TEL) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. One Telcoin token can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX and Kucoin. In the last week, Telcoin has traded 34.7% lower against the US dollar. Telcoin has a total market cap of $7.50 million and approximately $114,893.00 worth of Telcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00053718 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.87 or 0.00497061 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $547.75 or 0.06350537 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00063847 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00029963 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005724 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003656 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011623 BTC.

Telcoin Profile

Telcoin (TEL) is a token. It launched on November 11th, 2017. Telcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,245,810,799 tokens. The official website for Telcoin is www.telco.in. Telcoin’s official Twitter account is @telcoin_team and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Telcoin is medium.com/@telcoin. The Reddit community for Telcoin is /r/telcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Telcoin

Telcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Kucoin and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Telcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Telcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Telcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

