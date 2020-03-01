Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 30.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,721 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 17,777 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Teledyne Technologies worth $14,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,373 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 448 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 317 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. 84.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TDY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $393.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $374.50.

Shares of TDY stock traded down $1.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $337.32. 442,316 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,714. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $224.84 and a 12 month high of $398.99. The company has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.12 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $375.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $340.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.30. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The company had revenue of $834.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Canada, France, and the Netherlands. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

