Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) Shares Purchased by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 351,711 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,100 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.34% of Tenet Healthcare worth $13,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in THC. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc raised its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $149,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $290,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE THC opened at $26.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.19, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.81. Tenet Healthcare Corp has a one year low of $17.18 and a one year high of $39.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.38.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 47.57%. Tenet Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Corp will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

THC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.10.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

