Tenneco Inc (NYSE:TEN) Short Interest Down 7.3% in February

Tenneco Inc (NYSE:TEN) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 5,600,000 shares, a drop of 7.3% from the January 30th total of 6,040,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days. Currently, 10.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NYSE:TEN opened at $9.17 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.70. The company has a market cap of $514.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.37. Tenneco has a fifty-two week low of $7.62 and a fifty-two week high of $35.36.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Tenneco had a positive return on equity of 14.22% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Research analysts predict that Tenneco will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Tenneco by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 717,749 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,402,000 after buying an additional 27,949 shares in the last quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tenneco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,899,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenneco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $775,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Tenneco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $655,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenneco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $286,000. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Tenneco from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Tenneco from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tenneco in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Tenneco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Tenneco from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company offers clean air products and systems, including catalytic converters and diesel oxidation catalysts, diesel particulate filters, burner systems, lean nitrogen oxide (NOx) traps, hydrocarbon vaporizers and injectors, selective catalytic reduction (SCR) systems, SCR-coated diesel particulate filters systems, urea dosing systems, four-way catalysts, alternative NOx reduction technologies, mufflers and resonators, fabricated exhaust manifolds, pipes, hydroformed assemblies, elastomeric hangers and isolators, and aftertreatment control units.

