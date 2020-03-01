TenX (PAY) Trading Down 22.3% Over Last Week

TenX (CURRENCY:PAY) traded down 7.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. One TenX token can currently be bought for $0.0435 or 0.00000511 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Vebitcoin, Cobinhood, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Kyber Network. In the last seven days, TenX has traded 22.3% lower against the dollar. TenX has a total market cap of $6.25 million and approximately $2.08 million worth of TenX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011775 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $226.01 or 0.02656570 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00220914 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00045313 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000654 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00131499 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

TenX Token Profile

TenX launched on June 6th, 2016. TenX’s total supply is 205,218,256 tokens and its circulating supply is 143,799,790 tokens. The official message board for TenX is blog.tenx.tech. TenX’s official Twitter account is @tenxwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TenX is www.tenx.tech. The Reddit community for TenX is /r/TenX.

TenX Token Trading

TenX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Upbit, Kucoin, Kyber Network, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), BitBay, IDEX, COSS, Bittrex, Bit-Z, Bithumb, Coinrail, Vebitcoin, Cryptopia, Huobi, OKEx, BigONE, Neraex, Liqui, HitBTC, Cobinhood, Gate.io and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TenX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TenX using one of the exchanges listed above.

