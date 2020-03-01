TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) Short Interest Update

TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,780,000 shares, an increase of 5.3% from the January 30th total of 2,640,000 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 754,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

TTI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TETRA Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TETRA Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of TETRA Technologies from $3.75 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.33.

NYSE TTI opened at $1.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $174.50 million, a PE ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.83. TETRA Technologies has a one year low of $1.11 and a one year high of $2.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.64.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.05. TETRA Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.20% and a negative return on equity of 2.19%. The company had revenue of $259.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.98 million. Research analysts predict that TETRA Technologies will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,545,869 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,029,000 after acquiring an additional 65,827 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 116.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 170,396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 91,554 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 177,752 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 52,659 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

TETRA Technologies Company Profile

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. The company's Completion Fluids segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

