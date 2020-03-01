Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Acquired by Charter Trust Co.

Charter Trust Co. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,458 shares during the quarter. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $4,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 890.9% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 766.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 616.2% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Rafael R. Lizardi sold 22,658 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.32, for a total value of $2,952,790.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,699,608.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 135,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.57, for a total value of $17,221,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 728,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,965,106.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 661,503 shares of company stock valued at $84,059,352. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TXN. Nomura upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Texas Instruments from to in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.41.

TXN stock opened at $114.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $105.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.46. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $101.57 and a 52 week high of $135.70.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.21% and a net margin of 34.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 68.70%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

