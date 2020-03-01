Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 23.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 38,331 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $16,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its position in Texas Instruments by 890.9% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Texas Instruments by 766.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 616.2% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 80.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TXN traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $114.14. The company had a trading volume of 11,313,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,421,321. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $101.57 and a fifty-two week high of $135.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.46. The firm has a market cap of $105.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.24.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.21% and a net margin of 34.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.70%.

In other news, SVP Cynthia Hoff Trochu sold 22,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.05, for a total transaction of $2,966,107.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,298,154.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 135,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.57, for a total value of $17,221,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,738 shares in the company, valued at $92,965,106.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 661,503 shares of company stock worth $84,059,352 over the last ninety days. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TXN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from to in a research report on Friday, January 17th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.41.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

