TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) Short Interest Down 6.8% in February

TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,190,000 shares, a decline of 6.8% from the January 30th total of 2,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 176,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.4 days. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised TFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised TFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th.

Get TFS Financial alerts:

In other news, CFO Paul J. Huml sold 3,819 shares of TFS Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total value of $83,406.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 116,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,533,592.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul J. Huml sold 3,436 shares of TFS Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.68, for a total value of $67,620.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,678.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in TFS Financial by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 12,408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in TFS Financial by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,276 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in TFS Financial by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 3,788 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in TFS Financial by 5.3% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,791 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQ Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in TFS Financial by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC now owns 22,968 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TFSL opened at $20.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.13 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. TFS Financial has a 52 week low of $15.89 and a 52 week high of $22.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.34.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. TFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 16.72%. The business had revenue of $76.12 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that TFS Financial will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%. This is a boost from TFS Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. TFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 385.71%.

TFS Financial Company Profile

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, money market, checking, certificate of deposit, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts. It also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for TFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.