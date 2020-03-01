Thar Token (THAR) Price Down 52.4% Over Last 7 Days

Thar Token (CURRENCY:THAR) traded down 16.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 1st. Thar Token has a market capitalization of $27,590.00 and approximately $43.00 worth of Thar Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Thar Token has traded 52.4% lower against the dollar. One Thar Token token can currently be bought for about $0.0361 or 0.00000420 BTC on major exchanges including Instant Bitex and Mercatox.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003786 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000068 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000920 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000130 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Thar Token Token Profile

THAR is a token. Thar Token’s total supply is 900,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 765,247 tokens. The official website for Thar Token is thartoken.com. Thar Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Thar Token is medium.com/@thartoken.

Buying and Selling Thar Token

Thar Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Instant Bitex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thar Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thar Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thar Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

