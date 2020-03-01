The Force Protocol 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $801,379.00 (FOR)

The Force Protocol (CURRENCY:FOR) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. One The Force Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0212 or 0.00000247 BTC on popular exchanges including Bibox and Hotbit. During the last week, The Force Protocol has traded down 19.5% against the US dollar. The Force Protocol has a total market capitalization of $6.60 million and approximately $801,379.00 worth of The Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00008048 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00009836 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000545 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002539 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001381 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000074 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

About The Force Protocol

The Force Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 5th, 2017. The Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 311,488,081 tokens. The Force Protocol’s official website is www.theforceprotocol.com. The Force Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for The Force Protocol is medium.com/@theforceprotocol. The Reddit community for The Force Protocol is /r/The_Force_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

The Force Protocol Token Trading

The Force Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Force Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Force Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase The Force Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

