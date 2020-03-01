The Mission Group (LON:TMG) Earning Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Study Shows

News articles about The Mission Group (LON:TMG) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. The Mission Group earned a news impact score of 1.72 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of LON TMG traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 77 ($1.01). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 319,586 shares. The Mission Group has a 1-year low of GBX 61 ($0.80) and a 1-year high of GBX 105 ($1.38). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 89.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.24, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $65.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78.

The Mission Group Company Profile

The Mission Group plc provides marketing and advertising related services in the United Kingdom, Asia, and the United States. The company offers marketing communications services for the technology, medical, and automotive sector; public relations services in the areas of science, engineering, and technology; and advertising, media buying, digital marketing, events, and training services.

