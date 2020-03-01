The Voyager Token Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.13 Million (VGX)

The Voyager Token (CURRENCY:VGX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. One The Voyager Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0403 or 0.00000463 BTC on exchanges including Radar Relay, Binance, IDEX and Bithumb. The Voyager Token has a market cap of $3.94 million and $2.13 million worth of The Voyager Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, The Voyager Token has traded down 4.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002667 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011796 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $224.00 or 0.02638915 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.82 or 0.00221716 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00045644 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000654 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00131641 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

The Voyager Token Token Profile

The Voyager Token’s launch date was June 28th, 2017. The Voyager Token’s total supply is 222,295,208 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,621,898 tokens. The Reddit community for The Voyager Token is /r/Invest_Voyager/. The Voyager Token’s official Twitter account is @investvoyager and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for The Voyager Token is www.investvoyager.com.

Buying and Selling The Voyager Token

The Voyager Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, Cobinhood, HitBTC, Livecoin, Binance, CoinExchange, Radar Relay, IDEX, AirSwap and Bithumb. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Voyager Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Voyager Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase The Voyager Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

