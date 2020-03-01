THEKEY (TKY) Trading Down 19.1% This Week

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 1st. One THEKEY token can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, HitBTC, Switcheo Network and Kucoin. THEKEY has a market cap of $2.11 million and approximately $5,896.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, THEKEY has traded 19.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Red Pulse (RPX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000088 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 48.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000118 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001422 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About THEKEY

THEKEY (CRYPTO:TKY) is a token. Its genesis date was October 29th, 2017. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,760,972,902 tokens. THEKEY’s official website is www.thekey.vip. The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling THEKEY

THEKEY can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, HitBTC, LBank, Switcheo Network, LATOKEN, Kucoin and Coinrail. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade THEKEY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase THEKEY using one of the exchanges listed above.

