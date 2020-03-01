Thermal Energy International (CVE:TMG) Earning Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Report Shows

Headlines about Thermal Energy International (CVE:TMG) have been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group ranks the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Thermal Energy International earned a daily sentiment score of 1.72 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media stories about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

TMG stock remained flat at $C$0.10 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 756,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,678. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.00. Thermal Energy International has a 52-week low of C$0.06 and a 52-week high of C$0.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.29.

Thermal Energy International Company Profile

Thermal Energy International Inc engages in the development, engineering, and supply of pollution control products, heat recovery systems, and condensate return solutions in North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its products include GEM steam traps; FLU-ACE, a direct contact condensing heat recovery system that recycles the heat lost through the boiler flue gas exhaust; and DRY-REX, a low temperature biomass drying system.

