Theta Fuel Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $523,291.00 (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. Over the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded down 17.9% against the U.S. dollar. Theta Fuel has a market capitalization of $10.66 million and approximately $523,291.00 worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000033 BTC on exchanges including Upbit and Gate.io.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00007958 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00009785 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000545 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002547 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000016 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001374 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000076 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000485 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

About Theta Fuel

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2018. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,838,301,572 coins. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org.

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

Theta Fuel can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

