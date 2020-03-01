THETA Price Tops $0.12 on Major Exchanges (THETA)

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 1st. Over the last week, THETA has traded down 18.1% against the dollar. One THETA token can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00001352 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including WazirX, Hotbit, DDEX and OKEx. THETA has a market capitalization of $100.38 million and $4.53 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00053386 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.19 or 0.00482832 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $545.11 or 0.06390249 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00063717 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00029866 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005759 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003735 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011666 BTC.

THETA Token Profile

THETA is a token. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 870,502,690 tokens. THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken. The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. THETA’s official website is www.thetatoken.org.

THETA Token Trading

THETA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbit, Hotbit, Fatbtc, DDEX, Upbit, Gate.io, Bithumb, IDEX, Binance, WazirX, Huobi and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THETA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase THETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

