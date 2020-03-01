Thingschain (TIC) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Thingschain (CURRENCY:TIC) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 1st. One Thingschain token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX and Hotbit. Over the last week, Thingschain has traded 31.6% lower against the US dollar. Thingschain has a market capitalization of $20,472.00 and $2,059.00 worth of Thingschain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Thingschain alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00039866 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00071379 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000830 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8,668.90 or 1.00435912 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000977 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00068052 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000412 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Thingschain Token Profile

TIC is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Thingschain’s total supply is 26,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,445,000,000 tokens. The official website for Thingschain is thingschain.network. Thingschain’s official Twitter account is @Things_chain. The official message board for Thingschain is medium.com/@thingschain.

Thingschain Token Trading

Thingschain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and IDAX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thingschain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thingschain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thingschain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Thingschain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thingschain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.