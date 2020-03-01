Thunder Token (TT) Trading 13.5% Lower This Week

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded down 14.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 1st. Thunder Token has a total market cap of $19.31 million and approximately $1.62 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Thunder Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0067 or 0.00000077 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, Huobi Korea, Bilaxy and Huobi Global. In the last seven days, Thunder Token has traded 13.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00055525 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.45 or 0.00482761 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $546.07 or 0.06359894 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00064582 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00030231 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005760 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003733 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011641 BTC.

Thunder Token Profile

Thunder Token is a coin. It was first traded on April 3rd, 2019. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,901,919,605 coins. The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Thunder Token is medium.com/thunderofficial. The official website for Thunder Token is www.thundercore.com.

Buying and Selling Thunder Token

Thunder Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Korea, Hotbit, Huobi Global, Upbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thunder Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thunder Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

