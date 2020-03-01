Tierion Price Down 30.9% This Week (TNT)

Tierion (CURRENCY:TNT) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. Tierion has a total market cap of $16.75 million and $675,987.00 worth of Tierion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tierion token can now be purchased for $0.0391 or 0.00000457 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Gate.io, Liqui and Huobi. During the last seven days, Tierion has traded 30.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Tierion

Tierion launched on July 17th, 2017. Tierion’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 428,481,269 tokens. Tierion’s official website is tierion.com. The Reddit community for Tierion is /r/tierion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tierion’s official Twitter account is @tierion and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Tierion

Tierion can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Binance, Gate.io, HitBTC and Liqui. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tierion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tierion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tierion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

