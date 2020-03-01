TigerCash Trading 13.9% Lower This Week (TCH)

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. Over the last seven days, TigerCash has traded 13.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TigerCash token can now be bought for approximately $0.0117 or 0.00000136 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TigerCash has a total market capitalization of $118,150.00 and approximately $9.02 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Mixin (XIN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $250.60 or 0.02927231 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009339 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 26.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About TigerCash

TigerCash is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2017. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,138,487 tokens. TigerCash’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. TigerCash’s official website is www.cointiger.com. TigerCash’s official message board is medium.com/cointiger.

TigerCash Token Trading

TigerCash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TigerCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TigerCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

