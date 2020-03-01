Time New Bank Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.98 Million (TNB)

Time New Bank (CURRENCY:TNB) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. During the last week, Time New Bank has traded 25.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Time New Bank has a market cap of $4.98 million and approximately $404,014.00 worth of Time New Bank was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Time New Bank token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges including Bibox, Hotbit, C2CX and Huobi.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011775 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $226.01 or 0.02656570 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00220914 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00045313 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000654 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00131499 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Time New Bank Profile

Time New Bank’s genesis date was October 1st, 2016. Time New Bank’s total supply is 4,415,707,418 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,098,446,618 tokens. Time New Bank’s official website is tnb.fund. The Reddit community for Time New Bank is /r/TimeNewBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Time New Bank’s official Twitter account is @TimeNewBank.

Buying and Selling Time New Bank

Time New Bank can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OTCBTC, Bibox, DragonEX, CoinBene, OKEx, Ethfinex, BigONE, Huobi, C2CX, Binance and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Time New Bank directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Time New Bank should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Time New Bank using one of the exchanges listed above.

