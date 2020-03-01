Titan Coin (TTN) Market Capitalization Tops $3.60 Million

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded down 26.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. During the last seven days, Titan Coin has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar. One Titan Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0040 or 0.00000047 BTC on major exchanges including Escodex, SouthXchange and Novaexchange. Titan Coin has a market capitalization of $3.60 million and $19,159.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003788 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000931 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000051 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000090 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Titan Coin Profile

Titan Coin (CRYPTO:TTN) is a coin. Its launch date was June 21st, 2019. Titan Coin’s total supply is 897,595,878 coins and its circulating supply is 897,595,848 coins. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject. The official website for Titan Coin is titanprojects.co. Titan Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@titanprojectsco.

Buying and Selling Titan Coin

Titan Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Novaexchange, Escodex and SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Titan Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Titan Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

