TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC cut its holdings in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,496 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 27,460 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $11,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Busey Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $154,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 155.0% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 30,623 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 18,615 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,181,000. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,068 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 627,659 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $38,325,000 after purchasing an additional 42,788 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

In other TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 74,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total value of $4,496,564.10. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 330,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,022,613.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TJX opened at $59.80 on Friday. TJX Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $49.05 and a fifty-two week high of $64.95. The company has a market capitalization of $72.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.24.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.84 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 59.70% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.46%.

TJX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. MKM Partners upped their target price on TJX Companies from to in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.86.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

