TokenPay (TPAY) Trading 5.6% Higher This Week

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded up 14.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 1st. During the last week, TokenPay has traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar. One TokenPay coin can currently be purchased for $0.0658 or 0.00000764 BTC on popular exchanges including TOPBTC, BiteBTC, Sistemkoin and Liquid. TokenPay has a total market cap of $1.10 million and $52,190.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About TokenPay

TokenPay (CRYPTO:TPAY) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. TokenPay’s total supply is 20,939,350 coins and its circulating supply is 16,734,828 coins. The official message board for TokenPay is medium.com/tokenpay. TokenPay’s official website is www.tokenpay.com. TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TokenPay Coin Trading

TokenPay can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, Cryptopia, BiteBTC, Sistemkoin and Liquid. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TokenPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TokenPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

