Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) by 46.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,147 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 37,100 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $1,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 72.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,660 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,756 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Eads & Heald Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. 79.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Christine Garvey sold 16,954 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total transaction of $691,045.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,934.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 10.94% of the company’s stock.

TOL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed an “average” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Toll Brothers from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James cut shares of Toll Brothers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.38.

Shares of NYSE:TOL traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.03. 4,036,380 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,374,550. Toll Brothers Inc has a 1 year low of $34.34 and a 1 year high of $49.31. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 6.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.67.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.04). Toll Brothers had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Toll Brothers Inc will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

