TOP (TOP) Price Hits $0.0012 on Major Exchanges

TOP (CURRENCY:TOP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. One TOP token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges including Huobi Global and Hotbit. In the last seven days, TOP has traded down 18.7% against the dollar. TOP has a market capitalization of $5.69 million and $183,485.00 worth of TOP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011740 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $224.72 or 0.02634371 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.68 or 0.00218935 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00045817 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000654 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00131348 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

TOP Profile

TOP’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,593,221,100 tokens. TOP’s official Twitter account is @topnetwork_top. TOP’s official website is www.topnetwork.org. TOP’s official message board is www.topnetwork.org/blog.

TOP Token Trading

TOP can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Huobi Global. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TOP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TOP using one of the exchanges listed above.

