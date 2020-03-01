TouchCon Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $3,483.00 (TOC)

TouchCon (CURRENCY:TOC) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 1st. TouchCon has a market cap of $751,203.00 and $3,483.00 worth of TouchCon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TouchCon coin can currently be purchased for $0.0074 or 0.00000086 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and Mercatox. In the last week, TouchCon has traded 23.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00006439 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00039072 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.98 or 0.00422019 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0986 or 0.00001156 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded up 38.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00012305 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011720 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00012511 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001685 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About TouchCon

TouchCon (TOC) is a coin. TouchCon’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 102,100,364 coins. The official message board for TouchCon is medium.com/@touchconinfo. TouchCon’s official website is www.touchcon.org. TouchCon’s official Twitter account is @TouchconInfo.

TouchCon Coin Trading

TouchCon can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TouchCon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TouchCon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TouchCon using one of the exchanges listed above.

