TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:TRTX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:TRTX) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 771,200 shares, a decline of 6.0% from the January 30th total of 820,500 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 300,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $4,616,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,791,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,239,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,660,000 after acquiring an additional 130,982 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,110,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,513,000 after acquiring an additional 388,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,062,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,534,000 after acquiring an additional 148,402 shares in the last quarter. 62.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TPG RE Finance Trust alerts:

TRTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised TPG RE Finance Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Compass Point assumed coverage on TPG RE Finance Trust in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.50 price objective for the company.

NYSE:TRTX opened at $19.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.34. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 1 year low of $18.64 and a 1 year high of $21.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 343.93 and a current ratio of 343.93.

TPG RE Finance Trust Company Profile

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; and subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments secured by properties primarily in the office, mixed use, multifamily, industrial, retail, and hospitality real estate sectors.

Further Reading: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.