TPG Specialty Lending Inc (NYSE:TSLX) Stock Position Decreased by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC cut its stake in shares of TPG Specialty Lending Inc (NYSE:TSLX) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,463,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 150,529 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 8.22% of TPG Specialty Lending worth $117,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLX. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of TPG Specialty Lending by 202.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of TPG Specialty Lending by 12.2% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of TPG Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter worth $240,000. BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TPG Specialty Lending in the third quarter worth $392,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of TPG Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter worth $413,000. 60.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TPG Specialty Lending stock opened at $20.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. TPG Specialty Lending Inc has a 12 month low of $19.32 and a 12 month high of $23.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.62.

TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. TPG Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 61.47%. The business had revenue of $66.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.18 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. TPG Specialty Lending’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that TPG Specialty Lending Inc will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.2%. TPG Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is 80.41%.

Several analysts have recently commented on TSLX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised TPG Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut TPG Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on TPG Specialty Lending from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James cut TPG Specialty Lending from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.25.

TPG Specialty Lending Company Profile

TPG Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

