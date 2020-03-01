Traceability Chain Price Tops $0.0012 on Top Exchanges (TAC)

Traceability Chain (CURRENCY:TAC) traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 1st. During the last seven days, Traceability Chain has traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Traceability Chain has a total market cap of $994,462.00 and $5,923.00 worth of Traceability Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Traceability Chain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges including LBank, FCoin and BCEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Traceability Chain alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00006486 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00039019 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.63 or 0.00419504 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 27.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0875 or 0.00001031 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011659 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00012374 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 54.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004070 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Traceability Chain Profile

TAC is a token. Traceability Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 811,355,827 tokens. Traceability Chain’s official Twitter account is @TraceabilityCh1. Traceability Chain’s official message board is blog.tacchain.cn. Traceability Chain’s official website is tacchain.cn.

Buying and Selling Traceability Chain

Traceability Chain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX, LBank and FCoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Traceability Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Traceability Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Traceability Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Traceability Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Traceability Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.