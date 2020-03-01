Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) Stock Holdings Lifted by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,546 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,703 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.23% of Trade Desk worth $26,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 266.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 131.7% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 66.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

TTD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Nomura increased their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $175.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Trade Desk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.29.

In other Trade Desk news, insider Brian John Stempeck sold 83,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.87, for a total transaction of $20,935,108.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 120,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,123,077.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.36, for a total transaction of $94,544.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,799,368.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 184,109 shares of company stock worth $46,815,130 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $287.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of 127.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Trade Desk Inc has a 1 year low of $173.60 and a 1 year high of $323.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $287.11 and its 200-day moving average is $244.50.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $215.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.28 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 21.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Trade Desk Inc will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trade Desk Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.