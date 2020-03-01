Transcodium (TNS) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $142,213.00

Transcodium (CURRENCY:TNS) traded down 17.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 1st. Transcodium has a market cap of $95,986.00 and $142,213.00 worth of Transcodium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Transcodium has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar. One Transcodium token can currently be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, Livecoin, TOPBTC and YoBit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011790 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $221.69 or 0.02610804 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.90 or 0.00222556 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00045155 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000661 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00131919 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Transcodium Token Profile

Transcodium’s total supply is 88,600,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 57,264,631 tokens. Transcodium’s official website is transcodium.com. Transcodium’s official Twitter account is @transcodium and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Transcodium Token Trading

Transcodium can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, TOPBTC, Livecoin and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Transcodium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Transcodium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Transcodium using one of the exchanges listed above.

