TransferCoin (TX) One Day Volume Hits $298.00

TransferCoin (CURRENCY:TX) traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 1st. One TransferCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0053 or 0.00000061 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Upbit, Bittrex and Cryptopia. TransferCoin has a total market capitalization of $43,620.00 and $298.00 worth of TransferCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TransferCoin has traded 44.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 32.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00001062 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00020456 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000015 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TransferCoin Profile

TransferCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2015. TransferCoin’s total supply is 8,288,805 coins. The Reddit community for TransferCoin is /r/TXPRJ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TransferCoin’s official Twitter account is @Transfer_dev. TransferCoin’s official website is txproject.io. The official message board for TransferCoin is transfercointx.pw.

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin specifications – Hybrid POW/POS – Algo x11 – 60 sec per block – Difficulty adjusts every block coin maturity 80 – Min. stake age 24 hours – POW 15 000 blocks – POW Block reward 300 TX per block – POS from block 1 000 to 15 000 block reward 300 TX per block – POS From block 15 001 onward block reward 1 TX per block. “

Buying and Selling TransferCoin

TransferCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, YoBit, Bittrex, Upbit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TransferCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TransferCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TransferCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

