TransferCoin (TX) Trading Down 41.5% Over Last Week

TransferCoin (CURRENCY:TX) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 1st. One TransferCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0058 or 0.00000068 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, Livecoin and Cryptopia. In the last week, TransferCoin has traded 41.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. TransferCoin has a total market capitalization of $48,411.00 and approximately $251.00 worth of TransferCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001192 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00021873 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000015 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2015. TransferCoin’s total supply is 8,287,924 coins. TransferCoin’s official message board is transfercointx.pw. The official website for TransferCoin is txproject.io. The Reddit community for TransferCoin is /r/TXPRJ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TransferCoin’s official Twitter account is @Transfer_dev.

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin specifications – Hybrid POW/POS – Algo x11 – 60 sec per block – Difficulty adjusts every block coin maturity 80 – Min. stake age 24 hours – POW 15 000 blocks – POW Block reward 300 TX per block – POS from block 1 000 to 15 000 block reward 300 TX per block – POS From block 15 001 onward block reward 1 TX per block. “

TransferCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Upbit, Bittrex, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TransferCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TransferCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TransferCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

