Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG) Stock Holdings Lessened by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P trimmed its stake in Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG) by 32.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 149,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 71,859 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.45% of Tredegar worth $3,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Tredegar by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 774,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,415,000 after purchasing an additional 14,437 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tredegar by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 202,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,522,000 after purchasing an additional 7,676 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tredegar by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 155,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,467,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Tredegar in the third quarter worth approximately $2,111,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Tredegar by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 90,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 3,356 shares in the last quarter. 65.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Tredegar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th.

NYSE TG opened at $17.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $567.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.08. Tredegar Co. has a 52-week low of $14.89 and a 52-week high of $23.48.

Tredegar Company Profile

Tredegar Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polyethylene (PE) plastic films, polyester films, and aluminum extrusions worldwide. It operates through PE Films, Flexible Packaging Films, and Aluminum Extrusions segments. The PE Films segment offers personal care materials, such as apertured films and laminate materials for use in feminine hygiene products, baby diapers, and adult incontinence products under the ComfortAire, ComfortFeel, and FreshFeel brands; elastic materials for use as components for baby diapers, adult incontinence products, and feminine hygiene products under the ExtraFlex and FlexAire brands; and three-dimensional apertured film transfer layers for baby diapers and adult incontinence products under the AquiSoft, AquiDry, and AquiDry Plus brands.

