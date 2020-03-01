TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS) by 326.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,203 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,509 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.21% of TreeHouse Foods worth $5,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 40.6% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 103,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,727,000 after purchasing an additional 29,840 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the fourth quarter worth $563,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 25.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 333,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,507,000 after purchasing an additional 68,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 5.3% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 360,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,971,000 after purchasing an additional 18,160 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:THS opened at $38.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -5.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.77. TreeHouse Foods Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.40 and a 12-month high of $67.88.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 7.61% and a positive return on equity of 6.26%. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TreeHouse Foods Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research report on Sunday, November 10th. William Blair raised shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.59.

In related news, CEO Steven Oakland purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.20 per share, for a total transaction of $260,400.00. Also, Director Gary Dale Smith purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.26 per share, with a total value of $37,260.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,560. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 8,500 shares of company stock valued at $316,120. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a food and beverage manufacturer in the United States, Canada, and Italy. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, Condiments, Meals, and Snacks segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, and French toasts.

