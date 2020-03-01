TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 13,100,000 shares, a drop of 7.2% from the January 30th total of 14,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,650,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.9 days. Currently, 9.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in TRI Pointe Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,811,761 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $213,207,000 after purchasing an additional 89,434 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in TRI Pointe Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,393,798 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,035,000 after purchasing an additional 137,944 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in TRI Pointe Group by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 3,365,640 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,437,000 after purchasing an additional 248,726 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in TRI Pointe Group by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,448,659 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,150,000 after buying an additional 802,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its position in TRI Pointe Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 2,111,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,896,000 after buying an additional 68,776 shares during the last quarter.

TPH opened at $15.33 on Friday. TRI Pointe Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.30 and a fifty-two week high of $18.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.74 and a 200 day moving average of $15.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.07.

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. TRI Pointe Group had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that TRI Pointe Group will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TPH shares. Wedbush boosted their target price on TRI Pointe Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised TRI Pointe Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of TRI Pointe Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. B. Riley lifted their price target on TRI Pointe Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut TRI Pointe Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

About TRI Pointe Group

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. It operates a portfolio of 6 brands across 10 states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

