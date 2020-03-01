Trias (TRY) Price Up 6.3% Over Last Week

Trias (CURRENCY:TRY) traded down 11% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. Over the last week, Trias has traded up 6.3% against the US dollar. Trias has a market cap of $1.62 million and $4.34 million worth of Trias was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Trias token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011686 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $232.31 or 0.02713554 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.09 or 0.00223035 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00045464 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000657 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00132015 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Trias Profile

Trias’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,203,526,141 tokens. The Reddit community for Trias is /r/Trias_Lab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Trias’ official message board is medium.com/@Triaslab. The official website for Trias is www.trias.one. Trias’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Trias

Trias can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trias directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trias should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Trias using one of the exchanges listed above.

