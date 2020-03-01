Trident Group Market Cap Reaches $1,755.00 (TRDT)

Trident Group (CURRENCY:TRDT) traded 97.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 1st. One Trident Group token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and CoinExchange. Trident Group has a total market cap of $1,755.00 and $7.00 worth of Trident Group was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Trident Group has traded down 50% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011583 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $231.22 or 0.02678920 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.37 or 0.00224373 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00045113 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000658 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00131360 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Trident Group Token Profile

Trident Group launched on November 23rd, 2017. Trident Group’s total supply is 3,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,213,024 tokens. The official website for Trident Group is www.tridentgroup.io. Trident Group’s official Twitter account is @TrustTheTrident. Trident Group’s official message board is medium.com/@TrustTheTrident.

Trident Group Token Trading

Trident Group can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trident Group directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trident Group should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Trident Group using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

