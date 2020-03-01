Trigon Metals (CVE:TM) Receiving Somewhat Critical Media Coverage, Report Shows

Headlines about Trigon Metals (CVE:TM) have been trending somewhat negative this week, according to InfoTrie. The research firm scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Trigon Metals earned a news sentiment score of -1.09 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of CVE TM traded down C$0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching C$0.10. 45,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,396. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.14 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.14. Trigon Metals has a twelve month low of C$0.07 and a twelve month high of C$0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $12.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34.

About Trigon Metals

Trigon Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and maintenance of mines and mineral properties in the African country of Namibia. It explores for copper, silver, and lead deposits. The company has an 80% interest in its flagship project, the Kombat Mine Property, which covers five mining licenses located in Northern Namibia.

