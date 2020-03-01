TriMas Corp (NASDAQ:TRS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that TriMas Corp (NASDAQ:TRS) will announce earnings per share of $0.35 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for TriMas’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the lowest is $0.30. TriMas posted earnings of $0.46 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that TriMas will report full year earnings of $1.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.66 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for TriMas.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.07). TriMas had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $170.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of TriMas from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TriMas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TriMas in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TriMas by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of TriMas in the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of TriMas in the 3rd quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of TriMas by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TRS traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.35. 350,698 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,815. TriMas has a 12 month low of $23.42 and a 12 month high of $33.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.33.

TriMas Corporation manufactures and sells products for consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs, manufactures, and sells specialty closure products, including steel and plastic drum closures, plastic pail dispensers and plugs, and plastic enclosures; specialty dispensing products, such as foamers, lotion pumps, fine mist sprayers, airless dispensers, and other packaging solutions for the cosmetic, personal care, and household product markets; and specialty plastic closures for bottles and jars in the food and beverage markets under the Rieke name.

