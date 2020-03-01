Triton International Ltd (NYSE:TRTN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Triton International Ltd (NYSE:TRTN) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.25.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Triton International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Shares of NYSE TRTN opened at $34.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. Triton International has a 1 year low of $29.50 and a 1 year high of $40.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.26 and its 200-day moving average is $36.43.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.07). Triton International had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 25.83%. The business had revenue of $331.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Triton International will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Triton International’s payout ratio is presently 45.51%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vestar Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Triton International during the fourth quarter worth about $430,233,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Triton International by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,792,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,063,000 after acquiring an additional 43,575 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Triton International by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,215,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,853,000 after acquiring an additional 7,187 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Triton International by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 688,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,669,000 after acquiring an additional 14,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Triton International by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 489,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,681,000 after acquiring an additional 4,323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.76% of the company’s stock.

Triton International Company Profile

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal transportation equipment to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of intermodal containers, as well as provides container management services.

