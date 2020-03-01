Trivago NV – (NASDAQ:TRVG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Trivago NV – (NASDAQ:TRVG) to report $0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Trivago’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the lowest is $0.01. Trivago also posted earnings per share of $0.02 in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Trivago will report full year earnings of $0.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.11. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Trivago.

Get Trivago alerts:

Trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Trivago had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 1.95%. The company had revenue of $155.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TRVG. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $4.30 target price on shares of Trivago in a research report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Trivago from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Trivago from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trivago from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Trivago from $4.00 to $3.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trivago currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.17.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Trivago by 265.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,793 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Trivago during the third quarter worth $85,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Trivago by 585.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 85,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 72,926 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new position in Trivago during the third quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Trivago during the fourth quarter worth $145,000. 11.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRVG stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $1.82. 224,288 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,102. Trivago has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $5.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $661.50 million, a PE ratio of 36.41, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 4.15.

About Trivago

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel and accommodation search platform. It offers online meta-search for hotels by facilitating consumers' search for hotel accommodation through online travel agents, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 55 localized Websites and apps in 33 languages.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trivago (TRVG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Trivago Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trivago and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.